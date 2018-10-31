Ballentine Partners LLC Invests $345,000 in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARNA) Stock

Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARNA. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 14,995 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,572 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 301.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 133,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,264,000 after acquiring an additional 100,081 shares during the period. 82.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARNA opened at $34.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 1.55. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $24.33 and a one year high of $50.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 28.76 and a current ratio of 28.76.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 million. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 377.94%. Arena Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 110.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.77) EPS. Research analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Steven W. Spector sold 29,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $1,044,470.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,506.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ARNA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $65.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.88.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. Its proprietary investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod that is in Phase II trials for treating immune and inflammatory conditions with primary focus on ulcerative colitis and hepatic conditions, as well as for primary biliary cholangitis and pyoderma gangrenosum; and APD371, which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease.

