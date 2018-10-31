Ballentine Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in Enbridge Inc (ENB)

Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge during the second quarter worth $106,000. Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the second quarter worth $109,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge during the second quarter worth $119,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the third quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 93.0% during the second quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. 58.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Shares of ENB stock opened at $30.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $53.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.55. Enbridge Inc has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $41.21.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $8.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 5.99%. Equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ENB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 8th. UBS Group started coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Enbridge from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.17.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates in five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

See Also: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.