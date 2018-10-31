Ball Co. (BLL) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 284,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,461 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $12,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLL. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Ball by 6.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Ball in the first quarter worth $577,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in Ball by 6.5% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 106,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Ball by 9.4% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 46,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Ball by 38.3% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

Shares of NYSE BLL opened at $44.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.89. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $34.71 and a 52-week high of $46.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 19.61%.

In related news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 25,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 96,667 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $4,156,681.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 471,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,262,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on BLL. Zacks Investment Research cut Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. UBS Group set a $52.00 target price on Ball and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Ball from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Ball from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.23.

About Ball

Ball Corporation supplies metal packaging products to the beverage, food, personal care, and household products industries. It operates in five segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.