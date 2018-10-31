Baidu Inc (BIDU) Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,132,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 452,910 shares during the quarter. Baidu accounts for approximately 1.1% of Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Baidu worth $258,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 530 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 116.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 741 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $183.37 on Wednesday. Baidu Inc has a 52-week low of $177.80 and a 52-week high of $284.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.49.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BIDU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $307.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank set a $337.00 price objective on Baidu and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp set a $297.00 price objective on Baidu and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.57.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through mobile browsers; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline to meet their personal interests reflected in their past online behaviors, such as search and browsing, and their demographics; and Bear Paw Account that enables verified brands and businesses to aggregate their content from Websites, wapsites, and open-platform apps.

