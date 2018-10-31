Baader Bank Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A) a €28.00 Price Target

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) has been assigned a €28.00 ($32.56) target price by Baader Bank in a research note issued on Monday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.95% from the company’s current price.

G1A has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €37.00 ($43.02) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.50 ($44.77) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €31.97 ($37.17).

G1A stock opened at €25.70 ($29.88) on Monday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €34.06 ($39.60) and a 1 year high of €42.88 ($49.86).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

