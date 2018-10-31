Baader Bank Analysts Give Basf (BAS) a €65.00 Price Target

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been assigned a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective by equities researchers at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Baader Bank’s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.78% from the stock’s previous close.

BAS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €78.00 ($90.70) price objective on Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank set a €102.00 ($118.60) price target on Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €105.00 ($122.09) price target on Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Commerzbank set a €95.00 ($110.47) price target on Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, HSBC set a €94.00 ($109.30) price target on Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Basf currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €91.61 ($106.52).

Shares of BAS opened at €66.18 ($76.95) on Monday. Basf has a twelve month low of €78.97 ($91.83) and a twelve month high of €98.70 ($114.77).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Performance Products, Functional Materials & Solutions, Agricultural Solutions, and Oil & Gas. The Chemicals segment offers solvents, plasticizers, monomers, and glues, as well as raw materials for detergents, plastics, textile fibers, paints and coatings, crop protection products, and medicines.

