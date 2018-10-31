B. Riley Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Radian Group Inc (RDN)

Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) – Analysts at B. Riley raised their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for Radian Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 26th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.61. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Radian Group’s FY2018 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $319.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.34 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 31.87% and a return on equity of 16.10%. Radian Group’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Radian Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Radian Group in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Radian Group from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Radian Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.11.

Shares of Radian Group stock opened at $18.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.49. Radian Group has a 52-week low of $14.06 and a 52-week high of $23.49.

Radian Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDN. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Radian Group by 102.0% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the second quarter worth approximately $151,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the second quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. 91.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and real estate products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions; and primary mortgage insurance coverage on residential first-lien mortgage loans.

Featured Article: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.