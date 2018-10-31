B. Riley Comments on Finjan Holdings Inc’s Q4 2018 Earnings (FNJN)

Finjan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FNJN) – Investment analysts at B. Riley increased their Q4 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Finjan in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 30th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now expects that the software maker will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.22.

Get Finjan alerts:

Finjan (NASDAQ:FNJN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $17.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 million.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FNJN. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Finjan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Finjan from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th.

Shares of Finjan stock opened at $3.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $95.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of -0.70. Finjan has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $5.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Finjan by 13.9% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 184,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 22,400 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Finjan by 208.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 23,206 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Finjan by 144.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 32,313 shares in the last quarter. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in Finjan during the second quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Finjan during the second quarter worth about $235,000. 54.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Philip Hartstein sold 77,500 shares of Finjan stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total value of $399,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Robert Chinn sold 5,000 shares of Finjan stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $27,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,500 shares of company stock worth $448,325. Insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Finjan Company Profile

Finjan Holdings, Inc, a cybersecurity company, provides intellectual property licensing and enforcement services in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to software and hardware technologies that proactively detect malicious code and thereby protects end users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, Trojans, and other Web and network threats.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Finjan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finjan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.