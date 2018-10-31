B. Riley Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP)

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) – Analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Standard Motor Products in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 29th. B. Riley analyst C. Horn now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $2.60 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.50. B. Riley also issued estimates for Standard Motor Products’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.38 EPS.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.83. The firm had revenue of $296.62 million during the quarter. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised Standard Motor Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, CL King downgraded Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th.

Shares of Standard Motor Products stock opened at $54.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.66. Standard Motor Products has a 1 year low of $40.56 and a 1 year high of $55.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMP. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 32,880 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 224,619 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,056,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 330,741 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,987,000 after buying an additional 9,276 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 356,989 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after buying an additional 12,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,879 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Thomas Tesoro sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $51,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,956.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick D. Sturdivant sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,496 shares of company stock valued at $497,545 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.68%.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. Its Engine Management segment manufactures and distributes engine management replacement parts, including electronic ignition control modules, fuel injectors, remanufactured diesel injectors and pumps, ignition wires, coils, switches, relays, EGR valves, distributor caps and rotors, various sensors primarily measuring temperature, vehicle systems, electronic throttle bodies, and other engine management components primarily under the Standard, Blue Streak, BWD, Select, Intermotor, OEM, LockSmart, TechSmart, Tech Expert, and GP Sorensen brands.

Read More: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.