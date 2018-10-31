Azzurro Capital Inc Sells 170,000 Shares of Travelzoo (TZOO) Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total transaction of $1,309,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Azzurro Capital Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 26th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 50,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total transaction of $382,500.00.

On Wednesday, October 24th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 20,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $161,600.00.

On Thursday, August 30th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 15,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $187,050.00.

On Monday, August 20th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 9,141 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total transaction of $120,204.15.

On Thursday, August 2nd, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 82,709 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total transaction of $1,101,683.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:TZOO opened at $7.48 on Wednesday. Travelzoo has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $21.15. The company has a market capitalization of $98.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.58.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Travelzoo had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $25.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Travelzoo’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the second quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 63.6% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 22,824 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 8,875 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the second quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. The company's publications and products include Travelzoo Websites; Travelzoo iPhone and Android applications; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

