AxoGen (AXGN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 23.94% and a negative net margin of 25.39%. The business had revenue of $22.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. AxoGen’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. AxoGen updated its FY 2018 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ AXGN traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,343. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.71 and a beta of -0.39. AxoGen has a 12 month low of $20.17 and a 12 month high of $56.85.

In other news, Director Amy Mcbride Wendell bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.89 per share, for a total transaction of $184,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,304.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AXGN shares. BidaskClub upgraded AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Leerink Swann reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.83.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

