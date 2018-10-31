Avidbank (AVBH) versus Bancolombia (CIB) Head-To-Head Review

Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH) and Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Avidbank has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bancolombia has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

8.8% of Avidbank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.8% of Bancolombia shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Avidbank and Bancolombia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avidbank 0 0 0 0 N/A Bancolombia 0 6 0 0 2.00

Bancolombia has a consensus price target of $41.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.35%. Given Bancolombia’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bancolombia is more favorable than Avidbank.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Avidbank and Bancolombia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avidbank $35.24 million 4.01 $5.65 million N/A N/A Bancolombia $5.76 billion 1.54 $784.50 million $3.64 10.12

Bancolombia has higher revenue and earnings than Avidbank.

Dividends

Bancolombia pays an annual dividend of $1.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Avidbank does not pay a dividend. Bancolombia pays out 37.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Avidbank and Bancolombia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avidbank 20.75% 10.84% 1.21% Bancolombia 10.82% 8.17% 0.95%

About Avidbank

Avidbank Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to small and middle-market businesses, professionals, and individuals in the San Mateo and Santa Clara counties. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, money market checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include secured and unsecured lines of credit, home equity lines of credit, remodel and new home construction loans, term loans, business lines of credit, equipment financing and term loans, acquisition financing, ESOP loans, technology and asset-based lending, and standby letters of credit. The company also offers land acquisition loans, pre-development loans, and construction loans on residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties; real estate mortgage, commercial, and consumer loans; and commercial revolving lines of credit, as well as real estate bridge financing services. In addition, it provides various services, including ATM/debit cards, online banking and bill pay, eBanking, foreign and domestic wire transfer, credit cards, safe deposit boxes, complimentary notary, cashier's checks, foreign currency, postage-paid bank by mail, merchant, remote deposit capture, ACH origination, business courier, night deposit, and cash management services, as well as tax deposits/EFTPs and specialty finance products. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia S.A. provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other. It offers checking and savings accounts, fixed term deposits, and investment products; trade financing, loans funded by domestic development banks, working capital loans, credit cards, personal and vehicle loans, payroll loans, overdrafts, and financing for industrial projects; mortgage banking and factoring services; and financial and operating leasing services. The company also provides capital market products, including futures, forwards, options, and swaps; and brokerage, investment advisory, and private banking services, including selling and distributing equities, futures, foreign currencies, fixed income securities, mutual funds, and structured products. In addition, it offers cash management services; foreign currency transaction services; and life, auto, commercial, and homeowner's insurance products. Further, the company provides investment banking services comprising project and acquisition finance, debt and equity capital markets, principal investments, merger and acquisition, restructurings, and structured corporate lending; trust and asset management services, such as money market accounts, mutual and pension funds, private equity funds, payment trust, custody, and corporate trust; digital banking and revolving credit facility services. Additionally, it is involved in transportation, real estate brokerage, maintenance and remodeling, advertising and marketing, and outsourcing activities. The company operates 1,153 branches, 10,349 banking correspondents, and 590 mobile service spots; 227 kiosks; and 5,630 automatic teller machines. Bancolombia S.A. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Medellín, Colombia.

