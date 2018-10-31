Aviance Capital Management LLC Sells 6,018 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Aviance Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,018 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Gresham Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $143,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at about $166,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 47.9% during the third quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at about $203,000.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $62.00 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.58 and a fifty-two week high of $75.27.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

