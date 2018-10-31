Aviance Capital Management LLC Has $4.34 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (RPG)

Aviance Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 12.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,238 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $4,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RPG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $111,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $129,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $202,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA RPG opened at $105.85 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $101.54 and a 1 year high of $121.47.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.