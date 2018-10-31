Aviance Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)

Aviance Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 12.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,448,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,835,000 after buying an additional 205,650 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,974,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,613,000 after purchasing an additional 258,868 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,958,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,662,000 after purchasing an additional 84,732 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,832,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,472,000 after purchasing an additional 44,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 890.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,160,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $148.66 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $143.93 and a 12 month high of $167.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 1st were issued a $0.7547 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

