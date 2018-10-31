Avianca (AVH) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Underperform”

Avianca (NYSE:AVH) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avianca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avianca from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Avianca from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.19.

Shares of NYSE:AVH opened at $5.14 on Monday. Avianca has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $9.76. The company has a market capitalization of $434.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37.

Avianca (NYSE:AVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The transportation company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Avianca will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avianca by 79.7% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 24,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 10,740 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Avianca by 7.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 162,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 11,618 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Avianca during the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Avianca by 173.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 87,566 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Avianca by 73.1% during the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 246,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 104,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

Avianca Company Profile

Avianca Holdings SA, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in North America, Central America, the Caribbean, Colombia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It also offers aircraft maintenance, crew training, and other airport services to other carriers, as well as travel and cargo related services to its customers.

