Avangrid (AGR) Rating Reiterated by Goldman Sachs Group

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AGR. ValuEngine raised Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Avangrid from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Avangrid from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Avangrid from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.89.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Shares of AGR opened at $47.33 on Monday. Avangrid has a twelve month low of $45.17 and a twelve month high of $54.55. The stock has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Avangrid had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avangrid will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Avangrid by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,200,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,475,000 after buying an additional 50,929 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Avangrid by 75.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 743,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,369,000 after buying an additional 318,900 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Avangrid by 3.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 310,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,442,000 after buying an additional 10,579 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avangrid in the second quarter worth approximately $18,368,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Avangrid by 11.4% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. 13.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. As of December 31, 2017, the company delivered electricity to approximately 2.2 million electric utility customers, as well as natural gas to approximately 1 million natural gas public utility customers; and owned approximately 67.5 billion cubic feet of net working gas storage capacity.

Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.