AutoNation (AN) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS.

AutoNation stock opened at $40.46 on Wednesday. AutoNation has a twelve month low of $37.64 and a twelve month high of $62.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.25.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AN. SunTrust Banks began coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Friday, August 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on AutoNation from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut AutoNation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.14.

In other AutoNation news, Director Rick L. Burdick sold 4,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $225,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,818,242. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 37,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total value of $1,729,046.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,838,353. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 43,455 shares of company stock valued at $2,028,929 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

