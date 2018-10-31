Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) Stake Raised by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 662,952 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,798 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.30% of Autodesk worth $103,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter worth $102,000. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter worth $116,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter worth $149,000. Bank of Stockton acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 58.1% during the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,331 shares of the software company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Autodesk from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Griffin Securities boosted their target price on Autodesk from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. ValuEngine lowered Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Autodesk from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.74.

In other news, Director Crawford W. Beveridge sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.77, for a total transaction of $149,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 5,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.75, for a total value of $783,906.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,009 shares of company stock worth $4,431,583 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $125.96 on Wednesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.55 and a 1-year high of $159.94.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 3,087.49% and a negative net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $612.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; and AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; and AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects.

