ATS Automation Tooling Systems (ATA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 7th. Analysts expect ATS Automation Tooling Systems to post earnings of C$0.23 per share for the quarter.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$299.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$298.75 million. ATS Automation Tooling Systems had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 2.49%.

Shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems stock opened at C$19.53 on Wednesday. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 12 month low of C$13.69 and a 12 month high of C$24.67.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATA. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th.

About ATS Automation Tooling Systems

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS Supertrak, a modular conveyor system; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; Sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; Sortimat Workliner tray handling technology; Sortimat Birkman, a feeder technology for sorting, transporting, and separating parts; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; and ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system.

