Atossa Genetics Inc (ATOS) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Atossa Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:ATOS) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus target price of $8.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.48) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Atossa Genetics an industry rank of 106 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

ATOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Atossa Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Atossa Genetics in a report on Thursday, October 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ ATOS opened at $1.32 on Friday. Atossa Genetics has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $10.68.

Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($2.53). Analysts predict that Atossa Genetics will post -4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atossa Genetics

Atossa Genetics Inc a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and sale of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions in the United States. The company is conducting a Phase 2 clinical study using microcatheters to deliver fulvestrant as a potential treatment of ductal carcinoma in situ and breast cancer; and a pharmaceutical program under development is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, as well as treatment for breast density and other breast health conditions.

