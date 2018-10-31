Atmos Energy (ATO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 7th. Analysts expect Atmos Energy to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Atmos Energy has set its FY18 guidance at $3.85-4.05 EPS.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $562.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.30 million. Atmos Energy’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect Atmos Energy to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:ATO opened at $94.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.09. Atmos Energy has a 1-year low of $76.46 and a 1-year high of $98.40.

In other news, insider Richard W. Douglas sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total value of $3,256,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,407.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Nancy K. Quinn sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.05, for a total transaction of $186,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ATO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Thursday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.38.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution, and related sales and storage operations.

