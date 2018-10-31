Atlassian (TEAM) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) shares rose 6.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $76.66 and last traded at $75.91. Approximately 2,286,134 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 1,393,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.34.

TEAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Atlassian to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Atlassian to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.91.

The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,084.43, a PEG ratio of 58.02 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.17.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 36.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $267.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,253,000. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 17,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Leonetti & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Leonetti & Associates LLC now owns 123,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,715,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 917,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,391,000 after buying an additional 284,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $514,000. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

