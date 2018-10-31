Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $77.00 price objective on Atlas Air Worldwide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Atlas Air Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.67.

Shares of AAWW stock opened at $48.80 on Monday. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 1-year low of $48.19 and a 1-year high of $75.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.50. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $666.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAWW. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 112.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 211,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,809,000 after acquiring an additional 112,187 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 6.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 3.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,785,000 after acquiring an additional 5,761 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 56,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 20.9% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 16,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services worldwide. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions comprising contractual service arrangements, which include the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, such as crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

