Atico Mining (ATY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.30

Atico Mining Corp (CVE:ATY) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 8000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Separately, Eight Capital reduced their price target on Atico Mining from C$0.90 to C$0.75 in a research report on Monday, August 20th.

Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$26.33 million for the quarter. Atico Mining had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 7.30%.

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,679 hectares located in Choco, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

