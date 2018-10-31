ASV Holdings Inc (ASV) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ASV Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ASV) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.
Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $9.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.05 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned ASV an industry rank of 241 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.
A number of research firms have weighed in on ASV. ValuEngine raised ASV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised ASV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Barrington Research set a $9.00 price objective on ASV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Seaport Global Securities set a $9.00 price objective on ASV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $9.00 price objective on ASV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 11th.
Shares of ASV opened at $3.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.76. ASV has a one year low of $2.99 and a one year high of $10.80. The company has a market cap of $31.86 million, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of -0.33.
ASV (NASDAQ:ASV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.10). ASV had a positive return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $31.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.53 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that ASV will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.
ASV Company Profile
ASV Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures compact construction equipment in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers compact track loader and skid steer loader equipment under the ASV and Terex brands. The company also offers private label original equipment manufacturing services; and pre-and post-sale dealer support, after-sale technical support, and replacement parts.
