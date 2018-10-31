ASV Holdings Inc (ASV) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ASV Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ASV) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $9.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.05 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned ASV an industry rank of 241 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ASV. ValuEngine raised ASV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised ASV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Barrington Research set a $9.00 price objective on ASV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Seaport Global Securities set a $9.00 price objective on ASV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $9.00 price objective on ASV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASV. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASV by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of ASV by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 273,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 122,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASV by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 576,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 55,709 shares during the last quarter. 47.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASV opened at $3.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.76. ASV has a one year low of $2.99 and a one year high of $10.80. The company has a market cap of $31.86 million, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of -0.33.

ASV (NASDAQ:ASV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.10). ASV had a positive return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $31.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.53 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that ASV will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

ASV Company Profile

ASV Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures compact construction equipment in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers compact track loader and skid steer loader equipment under the ASV and Terex brands. The company also offers private label original equipment manufacturing services; and pre-and post-sale dealer support, after-sale technical support, and replacement parts.

