Asset Dedication LLC Has $1.18 Million Position in Amgen, Inc. (AMGN)

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 0.5% during the second quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 56,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,461,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.3% in the third quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.8% in the second quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 33,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 5.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.0% in the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 27,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. 82.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $206.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $193.00 target price on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.16.

AMGN stock opened at $189.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.40. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.31 and a 52 week high of $210.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 10.19%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.97%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.