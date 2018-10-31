Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 384,920 Shares of Encana Corp (ECA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,134,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 384,920 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Encana were worth $14,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Encana by 34.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,464,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $254,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962,470 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Encana by 4.8% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 967,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,633,000 after acquiring an additional 44,670 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management grew its stake in shares of Encana by 434.6% in the second quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 79,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 64,320 shares during the last quarter. Precocity Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Encana by 158.3% in the second quarter. Precocity Capital LP now owns 1,550,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,228,000 after acquiring an additional 950,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Encana by 25.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 47,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 9,810 shares during the last quarter. 67.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Encana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Encana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Encana from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Encana in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on Encana in a research note on Friday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.24.

Shares of NYSE:ECA opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Encana Corp has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $14.31.

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $983.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Encana had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 1.49%. On average, research analysts predict that Encana Corp will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Encana

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northern British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

