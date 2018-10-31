Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 68,302 Shares of Brunswick Co. (BC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 55.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 191,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,302 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $12,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Brunswick in the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Brunswick by 1,186.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Brunswick in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Brunswick in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in Brunswick in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Brunswick from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Brunswick in a report on Friday, October 26th. B. Riley upped their target price on Brunswick to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Brunswick from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.77.

In related news, insider John C. Pfeifer sold 5,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $364,609.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $51.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.70. Brunswick Co. has a 52 week low of $48.27 and a 52 week high of $69.82.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 2.12%. On average, equities analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.54%.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, service parts, and lubricants; and diesel propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets.

