Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,634 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 31,874 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $13,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. 88.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $78.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.98. TE Connectivity Ltd has a twelve month low of $73.70 and a twelve month high of $108.23. The firm has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.01.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TEL. Royal Bank of Canada set a $103.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Macquarie began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.45.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of connectivity and sensors solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaPacific. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

