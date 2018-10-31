Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A (ASCMA) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A (NASDAQ:ASCMA) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 5th. Analysts expect Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A to post earnings of ($2.52) per share for the quarter.

Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A (NASDAQ:ASCMA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.08) by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $135.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.21 million. Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A had a negative net margin of 59.27% and a negative return on equity of 166.55%. On average, analysts expect Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A to post $-10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ASCMA stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.94. The company had a trading volume of 32,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,409. Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $13.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.63.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ASCMA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th.

About Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A

Ascent Capital Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Monitronics International, Inc, provides security alarm monitoring services to residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company provides monitoring services for alarm signals arising from burglaries, fires, medical alerts, and other events through security systems at customers' premises.

