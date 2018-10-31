Ascension Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in CIGNA Co. (CI)

Ascension Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in CIGNA Co. (NYSE:CI) by 14.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CIGNA were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in CIGNA by 10.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,561,105 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,285,010,000 after buying an additional 734,965 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in CIGNA by 3.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,611,743 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $953,716,000 after buying an additional 164,623 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in CIGNA by 5.1% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,648,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $968,133,000 after buying an additional 226,700 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CIGNA by 4.6% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,490,224 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $797,672,000 after buying an additional 151,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in CIGNA by 0.6% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,904,221 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $493,572,000 after buying an additional 17,675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

CI opened at $210.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $50.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.64. CIGNA Co. has a 52-week low of $163.02 and a 52-week high of $227.13.

CIGNA (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The health services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $11.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.20 billion. CIGNA had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CIGNA Co. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CIGNA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of CIGNA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of CIGNA in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Swann increased their price target on shares of CIGNA from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CIGNA from $223.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.14.

In other CIGNA news, Director William D. Zollars sold 238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total transaction of $46,100.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation, a health services organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Health Care, Global Supplemental Benefits, Group Disability and Life, and Other Operations segments. The Global Health Care segment offers medical, dental, behavioral health, vision, and prescription drug benefit plans, as well as health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured customers.

