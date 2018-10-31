Arvest Bank Trust Division Trims Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP)

Arvest Bank Trust Division reduced its stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,788 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $12,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 48,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 69,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,461,000 after buying an additional 11,326 shares during the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 2nd quarter worth about $947,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 11,011.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Chapman Paula Marshall sold 11,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total transaction of $736,555.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,743.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on HP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. B. Riley set a $83.00 price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 7th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $72.00 price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helmerich & Payne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $61.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.53 and a 1 year high of $75.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -223.62%.

Helmerich & Payne, Inc primarily engages in drilling oil and gas wells for exploration and production companies. The company operates through U.S. Land, Offshore, and International Land segments. The U.S. Land segment drills primarily in Colorado, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, New Mexico, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

