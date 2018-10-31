Arvest Bank Trust Division Sells 2,082 Shares of Phillips 66 (PSX)

Arvest Bank Trust Division trimmed its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,082 shares during the quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 136.5% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.8% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 119,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,517,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 195,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,987,000 after buying an additional 7,344 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 14.0% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 24,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Terra Nova Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 103.3% in the third quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.79.

Shares of PSX opened at $102.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $89.14 and a one year high of $123.97.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $30.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.50 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 5.72%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 73.06%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks, delivers refined products to market, and provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, and markets natural gas liquids, exports LPG, and provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

