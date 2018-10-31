Arvest Bank Trust Division Lowers Stake in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)

Arvest Bank Trust Division lessened its holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,927 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $15,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRV. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. 79.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $125.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Travelers Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $119.67 and a 12-month high of $150.55. The company has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.25.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.28. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 8,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $1,171,632.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,431,232. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 8,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.78, for a total transaction of $1,162,895.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,859.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on TRV shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.53.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

