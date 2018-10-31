Arrow Electronics (ARW) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 1st. Analysts expect Arrow Electronics to post earnings of $2.16 per share for the quarter.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.25 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Arrow Electronics to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ARW stock opened at $66.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.12. Arrow Electronics has a 12 month low of $64.04 and a 12 month high of $87.26.

In other news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total value of $156,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,278,575.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $346,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,678. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.17.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

