Arizona State Retirement System Has $15.88 Million Stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $15,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,644,000 after buying an additional 13,229 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,795,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 6,938,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,306,000 after buying an additional 1,011,626 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 377.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 14,040 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $73.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a twelve month low of $65.14 and a twelve month high of $78.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.65.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 41.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,860 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total value of $222,736.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 35,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.59, for a total value of $2,540,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 419,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,481,049.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 288,819 shares of company stock valued at $21,703,215. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, FIX started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.29.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for financial and commodity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings. The company operates marketplaces for listing, trading, and clearing an array of derivatives and securities contracts across various asset classes, including energy and agricultural commodities, interest rates, equities, equity and credit derivatives, exchange traded funds, bonds, and currencies.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.