Argo Group (AGII) Shares Bought by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Argo Group (NASDAQ:AGII) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,678,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 134,348 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 4.97% of Argo Group worth $105,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Argo Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,320,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $134,910,000 after buying an additional 104,532 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Argo Group by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 987,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,412,000 after buying an additional 107,179 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Argo Group by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 943,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,883,000 after buying an additional 205,702 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argo Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,982,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Argo Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 349,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,308,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the period. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGII stock opened at $58.85 on Wednesday. Argo Group has a 12-month low of $49.69 and a 12-month high of $60.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -140.12 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. The U.S. Operations segment underwrites primary and excess specialty casualty, and commercial multi-peril, as well as contract, product, environmental, and auto liability products; and workers compensation, general, management, errors and omissions, and public entity liability risks.

