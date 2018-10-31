ARGA Investment Management LP Invests $97.16 Million in NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) Stock

ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,136,375 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $97,160,000. NXP Semiconductors comprises 13.6% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. ARGA Investment Management LP owned 0.33% of NXP Semiconductors at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,174,652,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,838,729 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $200,918,000 after buying an additional 133,400 shares in the last quarter. Omni Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 1,532,282 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $167,432,000 after buying an additional 7,931 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 300.2% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,514,994 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $129,532,000 after buying an additional 1,136,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,074,415 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $91,862,000 after buying an additional 81,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXPI stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $75.33. 645,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,595,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.85. NXP Semiconductors NV has a one year low of $69.72 and a one year high of $125.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 11.84%.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Barclays raised NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Bank of America raised NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Friday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.59.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

