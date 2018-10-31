ARGA Investment Management LP Grows Position in ON Semiconductor Corp (ON)

ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,565 shares during the quarter. ON Semiconductor comprises 0.5% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $3,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $216,682,000. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $84,493,000. BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $79,320,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $32,421,000. Finally, Robecosam AG boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 29.5% in the second quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 3,557,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,250,000 after acquiring an additional 810,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Nomura initiated coverage on ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Monday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.70.

ON traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,618,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,272,687. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.00. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $27.10.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 17.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, insider Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 1,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total value of $26,028.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,357 shares in the company, valued at $393,574.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 3,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $68,705.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,909.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,494 shares of company stock valued at $768,883. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Image Sensor Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

Featured Story: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.