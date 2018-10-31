Ares Capital (ARCC) Shares Up 5.5% After Earnings Beat

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) shot up 5.5% during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $17.20 and last traded at $17.16. 4,524,778 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 143% from the average session volume of 1,863,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.27.

The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 69.31%. The business had revenue of $342.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Ares Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.09%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is presently 112.23%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARCC. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Monday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.28.

In other Ares Capital news, Director Eric B. Siegel purchased 6,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.30 per share, with a total value of $120,927.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,699. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bates Ann Torre purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.44 per share, with a total value of $156,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $348,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 16,590 shares of company stock valued at $288,055 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,408,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $56,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,837 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its position in Ares Capital by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 2,744,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $45,149,000 after buying an additional 61,162 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Ares Capital by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,352,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,693,000 after buying an additional 41,468 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Ares Capital by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,290,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,687,000 after buying an additional 65,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Ares Capital by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,653,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,206,000 after buying an additional 12,874 shares during the last quarter. 40.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

