Ardevora Asset Management LLP Sells 5,000 Shares of Neogen Co. (NEOG)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lowered its stake in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 439,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned 0.84% of Neogen worth $31,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen during the second quarter worth $106,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen during the second quarter worth $201,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen during the second quarter worth $203,000. Cue Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen during the second quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Neogen by 28.8% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $62.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.04 and a beta of 1.37. Neogen Co. has a 12 month low of $54.09 and a 12 month high of $97.38.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 25th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $99.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.43 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.35%. Neogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neogen declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase 3,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Neogen news, Director James P. Tobin bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.37 per share, with a total value of $36,685.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,681.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James L. Herbert sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.37, for a total value of $2,144,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 760,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,941,397.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,218 shares of company stock worth $9,769,467 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Neogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. BidaskClub lowered Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Neogen from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.75.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

