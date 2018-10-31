Ardevora Asset Management LLP Reduces Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP cut its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 21,500 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $28,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 0.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 90,149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,195,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 0.4% during the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 162,136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,740,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 3.1% during the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 20,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 15.2% during the second quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,961 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 54.3% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

NYSE:YUM opened at $86.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.86. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.26 and a 1 year high of $92.21.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 27.95%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, August 10th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO David W. Gibbs sold 6,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total value of $559,380.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,764 shares in the company, valued at $4,197,022.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 7,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $660,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,960 shares in the company, valued at $2,336,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,075 shares of company stock worth $1,779,370. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on YUM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. UBS Group set a $99.00 price objective on Yum! Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.76.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.