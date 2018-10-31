Ardevora Asset Management LLP Raises Stake in Mattel, Inc. (MAT)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 10.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,205,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,800 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Mattel were worth $34,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mattel in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mattel in the 2nd quarter valued at $543,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mattel in the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mattel in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Mattel by 13,860.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 13,999 shares during the last quarter.

MAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Mattel from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. BidaskClub raised Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $14.00 price target on Mattel and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Mattel from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Shares of Mattel stock opened at $13.79 on Wednesday. Mattel, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.21 and a 1 year high of $19.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Mattel had a negative net margin of 17.99% and a negative return on equity of 65.25%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Equities analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mattel Profile

Mattel, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of toy products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: North America, International, and American Girl. It offers Mattel Girls & Boys branded products, including Barbie dolls and accessories, Monster High, DC Super Hero Girls, Enchantimals, Polly Pocket, Hot Wheels and Matchbox vehicles and play sets, CARS, DC Comics, WWE Wrestling, Minecraft, Toy Story, and games and puzzles.

