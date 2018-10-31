Ardevora Asset Management LLP Buys 42,000 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 622,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 42,000 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned about 0.22% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $35,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MXIM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,087,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,354,313,000 after purchasing an additional 217,053 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 0.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,403,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $727,610,000 after purchasing an additional 47,691 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 25.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,088,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,506,000 after purchasing an additional 422,378 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 0.9% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,834,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,612,000 after purchasing an additional 16,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 3.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,664,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,872,000 after purchasing an additional 60,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MXIM. BidaskClub upgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.47.

Maxim Integrated Products stock opened at $49.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.67. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a one year low of $46.85 and a one year high of $74.94.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The company had revenue of $638.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.19 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 18.84%. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Bryan Preeshl sold 1,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $85,125.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce E. Kiddoo sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,379 shares of company stock valued at $3,339,696. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

