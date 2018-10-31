Arconic Inc (ARNC) to Issue $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the basic materials company on Sunday, November 25th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 1st.

Arconic has a dividend payout ratio of 18.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Arconic to earn $1.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.0%.

Get Arconic alerts:

Shares of ARNC stock opened at $19.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.31. Arconic has a fifty-two week low of $16.47 and a fifty-two week high of $31.17.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 12.06% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Arconic will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ARNC. Longbow Research lowered Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Arconic from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. TheStreet raised Arconic from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $22.00 price objective on Arconic and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.20.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals of aluminum, titanium, and nickel worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts, as well as various forged, extruded, and machined metal products.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.