Arch Capital Group (ACGL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL traded up $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,758. Arch Capital Group has a 12 month low of $25.71 and a 12 month high of $33.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.69.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.64.

In other news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 9,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total value of $291,306.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John D. Vollaro sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $315,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 35,073 shares of company stock worth $1,056,936 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

