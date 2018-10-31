ArcBest (ARCB) Cut to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $38.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $50.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on ArcBest from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub upgraded ArcBest from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut ArcBest from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on ArcBest from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of ARCB stock opened at $36.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $907.42 million, a PE ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.10. ArcBest has a 1-year low of $29.40 and a 1-year high of $51.45.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $793.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.86 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 2.12%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ArcBest will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 184.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

