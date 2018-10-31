Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) Shares Bought by Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,623 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,071 shares during the period. Applied Materials makes up approximately 1.3% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $6,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Biechele Royce Advisors increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 59,118 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 55,594.4% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 40,100 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 40,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,880,000. 77.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMAT. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. B. Riley lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Shares of AMAT opened at $32.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.49. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.53 and a fifty-two week high of $62.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 58.23%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.62%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells a range of manufacturing equipment used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

