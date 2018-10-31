Apple Inc. (AAPL) Shares Sold by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,579 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 4.6% of Clean Yield Group’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Apple by 21.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,338 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 15,977,515 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,680,707,000 after acquiring an additional 136,478 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its position in Apple by 2.2% during the first quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 143,027 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 2.6% during the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 65,739 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in Apple by 51.7% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 28,309 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,749,000 after acquiring an additional 9,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.43% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. New Street Research lowered shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $250.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $245.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Macquarie set a $214.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.51.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.79, for a total value of $57,749,196.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Luca Maestri sold 100,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total transaction of $22,911,997.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,665 shares in the company, valued at $20,950,952.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 564,185 shares of company stock worth $124,444,213 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $213.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,063.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.36. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.24 and a 1 year high of $233.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $53.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.43 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 43.50%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers to consumers, and small and mid-sized businesses; and education, enterprise, and government customers worldwide. The company also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

